Don’t Expect Peter Laviolette To Refer To Bruins’ Top Line As ‘Perfection Line’

Calling Patrice Bergeron’s line the “Perfection Line” is kind of like calling Boston “Beantown.” Typically it’s a phrase out-of-towners use, as some locals wince.

In that case, perhaps, it’s unsurprising Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette — a Franklin, Mass., native — isn’t a huge fan of the immoderate moniker for the Bruins’ first line.

Laviolette and the Capitals certainly will have their hands full with Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand starting Saturday night in the first game of their Stanley Cup playoff series. The head coach on Friday made it clear, however, he’s not going to refer to the trio by any nicknames.

"What line did you say?!"



This doesn't get old. Peter Laviolette dancing around question on #NHLBruins 'Perfection Line' until @Tarik_ElBashir quits referring to them by their nickname ?



Gamesmanship in full effect pic.twitter.com/fICtLZ1Otx — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) May 14, 2021

Whatever they want to call the Bruins’ top line, the Capitals had struggles slowing them down in the regular season. Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand combined to score 13 goals in seven games vs. Washington. While Boston has more forward depth than years past after acquiring Taylor Hall, slowing down the top line will be paramount to any success Washington is able to have.

Without saying as much, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette made it quite clear he will not be referring to the Bruins’ first line as “the Perfection Line.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images