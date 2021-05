NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez is looking to break out of his recent funk Monday.

Rodriguez will be on the hill for the Red Sox when they open a four-game series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. The southpaw has struggled recently, losing each of his last three starts with a 7.80 ERA over that span. But he looks to get back to form as the Red Sox eye their fourth straight victory.

For more on Rodriguez, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images