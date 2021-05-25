Eight New Patriots Players To Monitor During Spring Practice OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots organized team activities practices kick off this week, and the media will get its first look at the 2021 squad Thursday.

The Patriots are going to look quite a bit different this season after some key additions in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are the newcomers we’ll be watching closely in practice.

QB MAC JONES

The Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones could be relegated to fourth-string duties in organized team activities as a rookie while competing for reps with Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Jones is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football history. We’ll be charting his completion percentage during the first open OTAs on Thursday to see if that ball placement translates to NFL practices.

WR NELSON AGHOLOR

The Patriots spent big on Agholor in free agency, and now we’ll see if he can live up to expectations early in his Patriots career as an assumed starting wide receiver.

Agholor was a bit of a disappointment with the Philadelphia Eagles as a 2015 first-round pick, catching 224 passes for 2,515 yards with 18 touchdowns in five seasons. Then he broke out in 2020 in a big way with the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in 48 catches for 896 yards with eight touchdowns. Still only 28 years old, Agholor will look to build on a career year.

WR KENDRICK BOURNE

Bourne is another free agent addition coming off of his best NFL season. The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver will compete for a starting job against Jakobi Meyers.