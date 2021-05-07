Ellis Burks Makes NESN Broadcasting Debut Ahead Of Red Sox-Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

Ellis Burks is back in Boston.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder has officially joined the NESN broadcasting team, making his debut during Red Sox First Pitch ahead of Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Burks played 18 MLB seasons, including seven with the Sox from 1987-1992 and his final eleven games in 2004, earning himself a World Series ring.

For more on Friday’s game against the O’s, check out the video above from ?Red Sox First Pitch,? presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images