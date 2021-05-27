Enter Bruins Round 2 50/50 Raffle To Benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts

NESN Logo Sign In

The stakes for the next 50/50 raffle the Boston Bruins are holding have jumped, just like the on-ice drama.

The Bruins Foundation will hold its Round 2 50/50 raffle to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts. The Bruins have started the jackpot at $10,000, and entrants now can increase the pot by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050.

Special Olympics Massachusetts seeks to change “the way people with Intellectual disabilities are seen in the world” and to “help create a more inclusive community” in the commonwealth.

“Through the power of sport, Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities show: That they can compete in 23 olympic-type sports; That they can train and improve their skills; That they can develop teamwork and communications skills.”

The Bruins’ Special Olympics Massachusetts 50/50 raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Game 4 of the upcoming Bruins versus New York Islanders Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins