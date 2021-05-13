ESPN Shares Bold Prediction For Patriots After 2021 Schedule Release

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN is expecting the New England Patriots to storm out of the gate in the upcoming NFL campaign.

The league’s 2021 regular-season schedule officially was released Wednesday night. Following the unveiling of the slate of games, ESPN tasked all 32 of its NFL reporters to deliver a bold prediction for the team they cover. For the Patriots, Mike Reiss is expecting a great September.

“The Patriots are 3-0 entering their Week 4 matchup against Brady and the Buccaneers, who will also be 3-0 entering the game — further heightening the hype and excitement for what promises to be one of the most memorable nights in Gillette Stadium history,” Reiss wrote.

New England opens its schedule at home against Miami before traveling to the Meadowlands for a Week 2 matchup with the Jets. The Patriots then will host the New Orleans Saints. Those all are winnable games for New England, as Bill Belichick-coached defenses typically feast on young, inexperienced quarterbacks. The Saints’ QB situation, meanwhile, leaves much to be desired.

It’s worth noting the Patriots were mere inches from starting 3-0 last season, so Reiss’ prediction might not exactly be of the bold variety.

