You might not have to wait much longer to hear the roar of a packed crowd at Fenway Park or TD Garden.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the state will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and rescind its mask order May 29. Additionally, the State of Emergency will end June 15. The state originally was set to fully reopen Aug. 1.

The announcement clears the way for Fenway Park and TD Garden to resume 100 percent fan capacity by Memorial Day Weekend. It’s important to note, however, the news does not guarantee the Boston Red Sox, Celtics or Bruins will be hosting sellout crowds next weekend.

“Massachusetts is on track to reach its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June,” Baker said, via The Boston Globe. “And this level of protection makes this step possible for the people of the Commonwealth.”

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccinations and is on track to meet our goal of vaccinating 4 million people by June.



Effective May 29: All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted. The mask order will be rescinded.



Boston Mayor Kim Janey could put the city on a timeline different from the rest of the state, as she’s done in the past. Furthermore, the Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins have yet to announce reopening plans, with their respective facilities both currently operating at 25 percent capacity.

The Red Sox are scheduled to play the Miami Marlins on May 29. The Celtics and Bruins would have to advance through their Eastern Conference play-in tournament and first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series, respectively, if they want to still be playing by Memorial Day Weekend.