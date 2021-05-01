First Look At Patriots’ Roster After Eight Players Added In 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly filled out their 90-man roster through offseason additions and the draft.

After taking eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots now have 83 players on their roster. They can fill six of those seven slots by signing undrafted free agents. Safety Patrick Chung has not officially retired — likely for salary-cap purposes — so he still takes up a spot on the 90-man roster.

Here’s your initial look at the Patriots’ post-draft roster:

QUARTERBACK (3)

Mac Jones

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

RUNNING BACK (6)

Brandon Bolden

Damien Harris

Sony Michel

Rhamondre Stevenson

J.J. Taylor

James White

FULLBACK (2)

Jakob Johnson

Danny Vitale

WIDE RECEIVER (8)

Nelson Agholor

Kendrick Bourne

N’Keal Harry

Jakobi Meyers

Tre Nixon

Gunner Olszewski

Devin Smith

Kristian Wilkerson

Isaiah Zuber