First Look At Patriots’ Roster After Eight Players Added In 2021 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have nearly filled out their 90-man roster through offseason additions and the draft.
After taking eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots now have 83 players on their roster. They can fill six of those seven slots by signing undrafted free agents. Safety Patrick Chung has not officially retired — likely for salary-cap purposes — so he still takes up a spot on the 90-man roster.
Here’s your initial look at the Patriots’ post-draft roster:
QUARTERBACK (3)
Mac Jones
Cam Newton
Jarrett Stidham
RUNNING BACK (6)
Brandon Bolden
Damien Harris
Sony Michel
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.J. Taylor
James White
FULLBACK (2)
Jakob Johnson
Danny Vitale
WIDE RECEIVER (8)
Nelson Agholor
Kendrick Bourne
N’Keal Harry
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Nixon
Gunner Olszewski
Devin Smith
Kristian Wilkerson
Isaiah Zuber
TIGHT END (5)
Devin Asiasi
Hunter Henry
Matt LaCosse
Dalton Keene
Jonnu Smith
OFFENSIVE LINE (12)
David Andrews
Trent Brown
Yodny Cajuste
Korey Cunningham
Justin Herron
Ted Karras
Marcus Martin
Shaq Mason
Michael Onwenu
Wiliam Sherman
Najee Toran
Isaiah Wynn
DEFENSIVE LINE (10)
Montravius Adams
Henry Anderson
Christian Barmore
Byron Cowart
Carl Davis
Davon Godchaux
Lawrence Guy
Bill Murray
Akeem Spence
Nick Thurman
EDGE DEFENDER (7)
Rashod Berry
Tashawn Bower
Matt Judon
Ronnie Perkins
Josh Uche
Chase Winovich
Deatrich Wise
LINEBACKER (7)
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Terez Hall
Dont’a Hightower
Anfernee Jennings
Cameron McGrone
Raekwon McMillian
Kyle Van Noy
CORNERBACK (8)
Myles Bryant
Stephon Gilmore
JC Jackson
Mike Jackson
Jonathan Jones
D’Angelo Ross
Dee Virgin
Joejuan Williams
SAFETY (5)
Joshuah Bledsoe
Kyle Dugger
Devin McCourty
Jalen Mills
Adrian Phillips
SPECIAL TEAMS (9)
Roberto Aguayo
Jake Bailey
Justin Bethel
Joe Cardona
Cody Davis
Nick Folk
Brandon King
LaRoy Reynolds
Matthew Slater