The New England Patriots kick off organized team activities this week, and even though the practices will be held in helmets and shorts without pads, there is still plenty to be gleaned from the sessions.

Here are five starting battles to watch early this spring:

QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones

You can throw Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer into the mix, as well, if you want. Newton will begin practices as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Jones won’t seriously compete for the top role until the summer, but he can chip away with quality reps in practice.

Jones was a first-round pick this year. He’ll start eventually, but it might not be until 2022 after Newton’s contract expires.

If Jones looks better than Newton this spring and summer, however, it’s at least within the realm of possibility that he could be the Day 1 starter.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jakobi Meyers vs. Kendrick Bourne