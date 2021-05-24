The New England Patriots kick off organized team activities this week, and even though the practices will be held in helmets and shorts without pads, there is still plenty to be gleaned from the sessions.
Here are five starting battles to watch early this spring:
QUARTERBACK
Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones
You can throw Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer into the mix, as well, if you want. Newton will begin practices as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Jones won’t seriously compete for the top role until the summer, but he can chip away with quality reps in practice.
Jones was a first-round pick this year. He’ll start eventually, but it might not be until 2022 after Newton’s contract expires.
If Jones looks better than Newton this spring and summer, however, it’s at least within the realm of possibility that he could be the Day 1 starter.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jakobi Meyers vs. Kendrick Bourne
There’s really only room for two wide receivers in the starting offense. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry will play the majority of snaps, and Nelson Agholor will take one of the WR spots. So, that leaves a competition between Meyers and Bourne. Maybe they’ll be used situationally, but we’ll be looking to see who’s in that starting role when the practices start this week. Our guess would be Meyers. He was the Patriots’ top wide receiver last season, and that needs to count for something. Bourne does have potential, however, and signed a three-year, $15 million contract this offseason.
LINEBACKER
Ja’Whaun Bentley vs. Josh Uche, others
In this situation, we’re assuming Dont’a Hightower will be in one inside linebacker spot with Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy on the edge. But who’s the other starting linebacker? Will it be Bentley, Uche, Terez Hall, Anfernee Jennings or Raekwon McMillan? Or will it be an outside linebacker like Chase Winovich, kicking Van Noy back inside, or a safety like Adrian Phillips or Kyle Dugger?
Our best bet is Bentley starts this spring, and the competition really kicks off in the summer. Uche is the most intriguing player in the bunch.
SAFETY
Adrian Phillips vs. Kyle Dugger vs. Jalen Mills
Phillips was great as a starting strong safety/linebacker last season but could see his role taken over by Dugger, a 2020 second-round pick, or Mills, who signed a four-year, $24 million contract this offseason. Phillips inked a two-year, $6 million deal last year.
There will be plenty of snaps to go around for all three of these players in 2021, but we’ll pencil in Phillips as a starter for now. In an ideal world, Dugger would play nearly 100 percent of snaps this season, however.
KICKER
Nick Folk vs. Roberto Aguayo vs. Quinn Nordin
Folk was really solid last season, but kickers are unpredictable. So, the Patriots brought in as much competition as possible, signing Aguayo at the end of last season and Nordin as their only rookie free agent. If Folk is as solid as he was last season, he’ll keep the job. But if he shows inconsistency, that could give way to Aguayo or Nordin to take over.
If the Patriots are going to keep their undrafted free agent streak alive, Nordin is currently the only hope on the roster.