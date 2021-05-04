Ford Final Five: Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Devils

The Boston Bruins are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
A 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils punched the Bruins’ ticket to postseason play. NESN’s Meredith Gorman recaps everything from the win in the Ford Final Five Facts of the game above.
Plus, Brad Marchand plays in his 800th game
