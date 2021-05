NESN Logo Sign In

Can you smell the second round yet?

The Boston Bruins now own a 3-1 series lead over the Washington Capitals after their 4-1 win on Friday at TD Garden. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak led the way with goals while fans still await an update on defenseman Kevan Miller.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman recaps the tilt with the Ford Final Five facts of the Game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images