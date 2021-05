NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins look like they are ready for playoff hockey.

The Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 4-0 on Thursday night at TD Garden. Bruins rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman put up a shutout, while Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Carlo, and Charlie McAvoy all netted goals. The B’s and Rangers will go at it again on Saturday.

Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from Thursday’s game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images