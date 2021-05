NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were firing on all cylinders Saturday.

The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 at TD Garden. Craig Smith scored a hat trick as the David Krejci line continues its red-hot streak. The B’s will look to stay in the win column as they travel down to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Monday.

Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from Saturday’s game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images