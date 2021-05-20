Ford Final Five Facts: Craig Smith’s OT Goal Gives Bruins Series Lead Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have taken the lead in the series.

It took three periods of regulation and almost two full overtime periods to decide Game 3, and fortunately for Bruins fans, the B’s came out on top. After Brad Marchand tied the game in the third period, Craig Smith scored the game-winner in double OT.

The Bruins will look to stretch their series lead to 3-1 on Friday night when they take on the Capitals at the TD Garden.

Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from Wednesday’s game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images