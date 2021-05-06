Franchy Cordero Happy To Breathe Sigh Of Relief After Three-Hit Output

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero is hoping he put his early-season struggles to rest Thursday as the Boston Red Sox hosted the Detroit Tigers in the series finale at Fenway Park.

Cordero, who wasn’t even in the lineup before Kiké Hernández was pulled in the first inning, put together arguably his best performance in a Red Sox uniform. And it helped Boston to a series-clinching win by a 12-9 verdict over the visiting Tigers.

“Obviously, I’m really happy I was just able to contribute in today’s win, but I was ready whenever I had to be,” Cordero said on a postgame video conference, through a translator.

The 26-year-old Dominican native entered Thursday’s tilt with just nine hits, five RBIs, four runs and a .153 batting average this season. He hadn’t recorded a hit in nine games or 20 at bats. He was a woeful 1-for-36 in his previous 14 games heading into Thursday.

Fortunately for Cordero and the Red Sox, though, he can now put that in the rearview. Cordero was 3-for-5 with three runs and one RBI against the Tigers.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it was good to see Cordero not just contribute, but smile. Cordero probably would agree.

“Yeah, obviously it was tough,” Cordero said of his slump. “This is a hard game, if it was easy then everyone would be able to do it. But I just kept working. I was working hard with the coaches, spoke to a lot of guys, a lot of my teammates came up to me and would always try to give me some advice, as well.