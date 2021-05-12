Full Patriots 2021 Schedule Now Available After Apparent Online Leak

We now are fairly certain we know the 2021 New England Patriots schedule in its entirety.
The Patriots on Wednesday confirmed they will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, and multiple reports indicate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit Gillette Stadium in Week 4.
Early Wednesday afternoon, independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman leaked what he claims is the full Patriots 2021 schedule.
Take a look:
Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 2: at New York Jets
Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 4: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 5: at Houston Texans
Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 7: vs. New York Jets
Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9: at Carolina Panthers
Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night Football)
Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 13: at Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: at Indianapolis Colts
Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 17: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 18: at Miami Dolphins
It’s important to note that Kleiman is not associated with any major news outlet, and he certainly doesn’t carry the reporting cache of the Adam Schefters and the Ian Rapoports of the world. As such, his schedule leak should be taken with a grain of salt.
Nevertheless, it looks legitimate. And The Athletic’s Jeff Howe since has tweeted that this, in fact, is what New England’s schedule will be this season.
The Patriots 2021 schedule will officially release Wednesday night.