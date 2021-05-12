Full Patriots 2021 Schedule Now Available After Apparent Online Leak

NESN Logo Sign In

We now are fairly certain we know the 2021 New England Patriots schedule in its entirety.

The Patriots on Wednesday confirmed they will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, and multiple reports indicate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit Gillette Stadium in Week 4.

Early Wednesday afternoon, independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman leaked what he claims is the full Patriots 2021 schedule.

Take a look:

Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 2: at New York Jets

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 4: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: at Houston Texans

Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 7: vs. New York Jets

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 9: at Carolina Panthers

Week 10: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 13: at Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins

It’s important to note that Kleiman is not associated with any major news outlet, and he certainly doesn’t carry the reporting cache of the Adam Schefters and the Ian Rapoports of the world. As such, his schedule leak should be taken with a grain of salt.