You’ll have to forgive Ilya Samsonov. He simply wanted a cold brew.

You see, Dunkin’ didn’t just treat the world to a funny commercial back in February. It also predicted what would happen more than three months later in Game 3 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

Well, kinda.

Samsonov committed a costly mistake Wednesday night that led to Craig Smith scoring the Bruins’ game-winning goal in double overtime. It was crucial in that Boston now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, but those of us who run on Dunkin’ couldn’t help but immediately think back to the little animated goalie who once pulled a similar stunt.

Here’s the deal: Samsonov left the puck unattended behind the net Wednesday — the product of “miscommunication” with defenseman Justin Schultz, according to Washington head coach Peter Laviolette — and Smith snuck in the back door to pot a wraparound goal. Game over.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because the aforementioned Dunkin’ commercial — appropriately titled “Empty Net,” according to the Dunkin’ YouTube page — also revolves around a Capitals goalie recklessly leaving his (bubble hockey) crease.