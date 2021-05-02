Garrett Richards Goes For Second Straight Win As Red Sox Face Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards on Sunday is looking for his second win of the season.

Richards last time out put together his most impressive outing of the year, a dominant effort over the New York Mets. The Boston Red Sox starter allowed just one run while striking out 10 batters and walking none across seven innings pitched.

The Red Sox are set to conclude their four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday with a hope of earning a series split.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images