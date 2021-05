NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Orioles 11-6 on Saturday and they are looking to keep the momentum rolling on Sunday.

Garrett Richards looked impressive on the bump in Saturday’s win. Tom Caron, Jim Rice, and Ellis Burks discuss how Nick Pivetta will have to take a page out of Richards’ book if he hopes to be successful in Sunday’s game.

For more on Nick Pivetta and Sunday’s game against the Orioles, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

