Garrett Whitlock Could Make First MLB Start In Red Sox-Angels Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock has emerged as one of the top relievers in the Red Sox bullpen, but his next appearance might be as a starter.

Boston on Wednesday placed starter Nick Pivetta on the COVID-19-related injured list due to post-vaccination symptoms. The right-hander currently is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

“(Pivetta) not feeling good after the second shot,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Wednesday’s loss to the Oakland Athletics. “Hopefully he can be OK for his next start.”

However, if Pivetta can’t go, either Whitlock or fellow reliever Matt Andriese likely will make a spot start.

“We got two guys that probably can start … Matt and Garrett,” Cora said. “We’ll see how it goes, where we’re at after (Thursday’s game). … Hopefully (Pivetta) can bounce back.”

Whitlock, selected from the New York Yankees during last offseason’s Rule 5 Draft, made 35 combined minor league starts in 2018 and 2019 before undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

This season with the Red Sox, the 24-year-old is 0-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 19 strikeouts in nine relief appearances.