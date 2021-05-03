NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting pretty atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, but the Boston Celtics apparently own a lot of real estate in their fans’ brains.

A recent survey, compiled by BetOnline based on Geotagged Twitter Data, set out to see who the most-hated team in the NBA was this season based on tweets over the last month.

As it turns our, the Brooklyn Nets actually are loathed more than the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment, with the two squads garnering most of the hate from 25 and 21 states, respectively.

But two of 50 really, really detest the Celtics, and naturally, those two states are Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In other words, two states with the most Sixers fans.

Simply hilarious.

What team does Massachusetts despise the most right now? Surprisingly it’s the Nets, despite the Celtics’ storied rivalry with with the Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images