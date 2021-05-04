Updated NASCAR Cup Standings After Kyle Busch’s Kansas Win

For all intents and purposes, there only are five spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs still up for grabs.
Race winners automatically qualify for the 16-driver field, and there have been 10 different victors through 11 races this season. Only Martin Truex Jr. has won twice.
Kyle Busch on Sunday joined the party with his win in the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, remains atop the NASCAR Cup standings and is a virtual lock to make the playoffs.
So, again, there really only are five spots up for grabs with 17 races remaining.
Here are the top 16 drivers:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. William Byron
4. Joey Logano
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Chase Elliott
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kyle Larson
10. Kyle Busch
11. Austin Dillon
12. Christopher Bell
13. Michael McDowell
14. Alex Bowman
15. Chris Buescher
16. Matt DiBenedetto
Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Newman, who just made his 700th Cup start, rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.
The next Cup race, the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.