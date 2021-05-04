Updated NASCAR Cup Standings After Kyle Busch’s Kansas Win

NESN Logo Sign In

For all intents and purposes, there only are five spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs still up for grabs.

Race winners automatically qualify for the 16-driver field, and there have been 10 different victors through 11 races this season. Only Martin Truex Jr. has won twice.

Kyle Busch on Sunday joined the party with his win in the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, remains atop the NASCAR Cup standings and is a virtual lock to make the playoffs.

So, again, there really only are five spots up for grabs with 17 races remaining.

Here are the top 16 drivers:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. William Byron

4. Joey Logano

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Chase Elliott

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Kyle Larson

10. Kyle Busch

11. Austin Dillon

12. Christopher Bell

13. Michael McDowell

14. Alex Bowman

15. Chris Buescher

16. Matt DiBenedetto

Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Newman, who just made his 700th Cup start, rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.