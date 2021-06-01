Here’s Bracket For Stanley Cup Playoffs After Canadiens-Leafs Game 7

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re just two games into the second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

But one of the results that came in Monday set the stage for the rest of the tournament.

With Montreal’s exciting win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens overcame a 3-1 series deficit to advance to the next round. Since divisions and conferences are a little strange this year, allow us to lay the rest of the way out.

Whoever wins the Bruins-Islanders series advances to play either the Carolina Hurricanes or Tampa Bay Lightning. On the other side of the bracket, the Canadiens next go up against the Winnipeg Jets, battling for a semifinal berth against either the Vegas Golden Knights or Colorado Avalanche.

This should be fun.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images