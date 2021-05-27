Here’s First Video Of Patriots QB Mac Jones On Practice Field At OTAs

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans will have to wait a few months before getting a good look at Mac Jones, but Thursday provided a mini holdover.

Jones and many other players were at Gillette Stadium this week for voluntary organized team activities. Thursday’s practice was the first session open to the media, and now we have an actual video of Jones putting in work as a Patriot.

Check out this clip from NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys:

Here's our first look at Mac Jones on the practice field at Patriots OTA's pic.twitter.com/xYIoZ2gKX8 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 27, 2021

As for how Jones has looked, initial reviews from teammates have been positive.

Additionally, NESN.com’s Doug Kyed on Thursday offered his thoughts on the performances of both Jones and Cam Newton.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images