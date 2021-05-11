Here’s (Very Long) List Of Bruins Regulars Not Playing In Season Finale

Make sure you keep your roster sheet nearby when you watch the Boston Bruins on NESN+ Tuesday night.
The B’s are set to face the Washington Capitals in the regular-season finale for both teams. The game has precisely zero playoff implications, as the two sides are set to face one another in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning Saturday and the Caps already have home-ice advantage locked up.
As such, the Bruins are giving maintenance to a bunch of their regulars Tuesday. It actually was pretty comical listening to head coach Bruce Cassidy shell off the entire list, which included:
Patrice Bergeron
Brad Marchand
David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall
David Krejci
Craig Smith
Sean Kuraly
Charlie Coyle
Charlie McAvoy
Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk
Jeremy Lauzon
Kevan Miller
Mike Reilly
“You asked,” Cassidy quipped at the end.
Tuukka Rask and Ondrej Kase also will not play.
As for the regulars that will play, it appears Nick Ritchie, Jake DeBrusk, Curtis Lazar and Chris Wagner are the four.
As for who will be in, the only Providence players Cassidy mentioned Tuesday morning were Jack Studnicka, Zach Senyshyn and Oskar Steen. Certainly, there will be others, but with no morning skate, it’s a bit of a guessing game.
Nevertheless, it will provide an exciting opportunity to watch some Bruins prospects.