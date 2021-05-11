Here’s (Very Long) List Of Bruins Regulars Not Playing In Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Make sure you keep your roster sheet nearby when you watch the Boston Bruins on NESN+ Tuesday night.

The B’s are set to face the Washington Capitals in the regular-season finale for both teams. The game has precisely zero playoff implications, as the two sides are set to face one another in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning Saturday and the Caps already have home-ice advantage locked up.

As such, the Bruins are giving maintenance to a bunch of their regulars Tuesday. It actually was pretty comical listening to head coach Bruce Cassidy shell off the entire list, which included:

Patrice Bergeron

Brad Marchand

David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall

David Krejci

Craig Smith

Sean Kuraly

Charlie Coyle

Charlie McAvoy

Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk

Jeremy Lauzon

Kevan Miller

Mike Reilly

“You asked,” Cassidy quipped at the end.

Tuukka Rask and Ondrej Kase also will not play.

As for the regulars that will play, it appears Nick Ritchie, Jake DeBrusk, Curtis Lazar and Chris Wagner are the four.