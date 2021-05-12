Here’s Who Patriots Will Face In Week 1 As Schedule Release Begins

It’s official: the New England Patriots will open the 2021 regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins.
The game will be held at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 12, and will be broadcast on CBS.
New England and Miami also squared off in Week 1 last season. The Patriots won that game 21-11 at Gillette before losing the Week 15 rematch 22-12 in Miami.
Massachusetts currently plans to open all sports venues in the state to 100 percent capacity on Aug. 1, meaning this game should be played in front of a full crowd. Fans were barred from all Patriots home games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This also will be a revenge game of sorts for Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, whom the Dolphins cut just one year into a four-year, $51 million contract.
“I think it?s a good rivalry,” Van Noy said after rejoining the Patriots in March. “Everybody knows everybody. People have played on both sides, so it?s going to be good. It’s exciting.”
Center/guard Ted Karras also returned to New England after one season in Miami. Free agent pickups Davon Godchaux and Raekwon McMillan are Dolphins alums, as well. On the other side, it will also mark Jason McCourty’s return to Foxboro.
Speaking of reunions, the Patriots will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 4, according to a report from Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report. Their full schedule will be unveiled Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. ET.