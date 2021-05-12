Here’s Who Patriots Will Face In Week 1 As Schedule Release Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official: the New England Patriots will open the 2021 regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The game will be held at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 12, and will be broadcast on CBS.

Kickin' off 2021 at home & in the division.



Full schedule release: TONIGHT at 7:45 PM on @PATRIOTSdotCOM & Patriots social; 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/h1g7Vx2tpJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2021

New England and Miami also squared off in Week 1 last season. The Patriots won that game 21-11 at Gillette before losing the Week 15 rematch 22-12 in Miami.

Massachusetts currently plans to open all sports venues in the state to 100 percent capacity on Aug. 1, meaning this game should be played in front of a full crowd. Fans were barred from all Patriots home games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This also will be a revenge game of sorts for Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, whom the Dolphins cut just one year into a four-year, $51 million contract.

“I think it?s a good rivalry,” Van Noy said after rejoining the Patriots in March. “Everybody knows everybody. People have played on both sides, so it?s going to be good. It’s exciting.”