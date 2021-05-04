Here’s Why NFL Writer ‘Loved’ Patriots’ 2021 Draft Haul

NESN Logo Sign In

Following a lousy 2020 campaign, it was imperative for the Patriots to put together a productive offseason.

One could argue this mission has been accomplished with flying colors. New England arguably was the biggest winner of free agency and the organization’s efforts over the course of the 2021 NFL Draft further fuels optimism for the future in Foxboro.

NFL writer Adam Schein certainly is high on how the Patriots fared last week. New England’s draft haul was one of the five the NFL.com scribe “loved.”

From Schein’s column:

“Heading into the draft, I thought Jones was a great fit for the Niners, and that he’d prove himself instantly better than Jimmy Garoppolo, who I expected to then be shipped back to New England. This outcome is so much better for the Patriots. Jones is going to be Offensive Rookie of the Year material and their quarterback for a very long time — including for their next championship down the road.

“Oh, and by the way, (Bill) Belichick stole my favorite defensive tackle, Christian Barmore (an Alabama/Nick Saban product, obviously) in Round 2, and also scooped up Rhamondre Stevenson, who has great hands out of the backfield, in Round 4.

“Color me obsessed. The Patriots are back!”