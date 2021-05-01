How Bill Belichick, Bob Baffert Found Similar Success In Separate Sports

NESN Logo Sign In

It takes some incredible talent to become the best in any given sport.

Bill Belichick and Bob Baffert know that first-hand.

Both have found lots of success in their respective sports over the last few decades. Bill Belichick has helped lead the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles while Baffert’s horses have won six Kentucky Derbies, seven Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes.

During an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, Baffert revealed the one special trait he believes ties him and Belichick together: They don’t just get “good players.” They actually “know what to do with them.”

All this success only further raises the bar, and right now, it’s sky-high for both men. But it has not stopped either one from seeking out yet another title.

“To me, it gets harder because it’s expected of you,” Baffert told Tirico. “You know, we expect Bill Belichick to win the Super Bowl every year. And they expect Bob Baffert (to win). And it’s difficult because they don’t know what the process was to get there.”

“It’s just so competitive,” Belichick added. “There’s so many good players, so many good coaches, so many good teams. Each one I think I have a little more appreciation for but also recognized how much harder it is to get to that next one.”