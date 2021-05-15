How Brad Marchand Feels Ahead Of Game 1 Will Resonate With Bruins Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand woke up this morning feeling “giddy.”

Relatable.

Marchand is as seasoned a pro as there is, set to play his 122nd career NHL playoff game Saturday when the Boston Bruins meet the Washington Capitals.

But he conceded that when he woke up Saturday morning, he had that nervous excitement going.

“It’s always an exciting and nervous time,” Marchand told reporters over Zoom on Saturday morning. “I was a little nervous this morning waking up. Very excited — almost giddy, I would say the feeling is — having the opportunity to play again, we’ve waited for this all year.”

Puck drop for Bruins-Capitals Game 1 is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images