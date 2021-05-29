NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand can’t wait to skate onto the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Saturday night’s Game 1 against the New York Islanders.

And while the second-round series kicking off at TD Garden is more than enough to get Marchand’s emotions going, the fact the Bruins welcome near capacity is sure to provide the extra boost.

“We’re excited. Been a little envious watching the other games and seeing how many people have been in the arenas and really been looking forward to that,” Marchand said Saturday during a pregame video conference, per the team. “So can’t wait to see that, and how loud it’s going to be, how excited fans are going to be. Definitely going to be a huge adrenaline rush after that.

“That’s such a big part of playoffs is the atmosphere in the arenas and how hard it is to go into certain building, and definitely missed that in the first round,” he continued. “So really looking forward to this round.”

The second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs will begin Saturday with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can get ready for Game 1 with a full hour of pregame coverage on NESN+.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images