How Bruins Will Try To Adapt To Shock Of Having Near-Full Garden Again

A lot can and has changed over the course of the last 448 days, but the energy and excitement Boston Bruins fans have for their team certainly hasn’t waned. We’ll be reminded of that Saturday night.

The Bruins will begin the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday when they host the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their second-round series. They will do so in front of a “near full capacity” crowd, marking the first time since March 7, 2020, the B’s have played in front of a packed house at TD Garden.

Obviously, it’s not the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that fans have passed through the Garden turnstiles. Crowds of 12 percent and then 25 percent were eventually let in, and as all restrictions are eased this weekend, the barn will be rocking for the first time in 64 weeks.

“It’s been a long time, so you kind of forget what it was like. I thought it was getting loud with 25 percent capacity against the Caps, I can only imagine what it will be with a full house,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.”

The NHL immediately paused its season more than a year ago, as the COVID pandemic infiltrated North America. Eventually, the season was finished late last summer in empty arenas in Toronto and Edmonton. Then this season started largely with empty or mostly empty arenas, too.

“I think from the bubble to the start of this season, you adapt and you adjust to not having fans,” B’s captain Patrice Bergeron said Friday. “In a way, you almost forget how special it is to have them.”

It’s unlikely to take very long for them to be reminded Saturday night. In fact, that feeling might be so foreign, it might take some reacclimation.