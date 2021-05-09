How Did Rafael Devers Hit This Homer Vs. Orioles To Straightaway Center Field?

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes, it’s laughable how impressive Rafael Devers’ power is.

Perhaps never was that more on display than Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Playing at a park he always has feasted at, Devers blasted a 423-foot solo shot to straightaway center field in the second inning. But what made it so impressive was that he hit the bomb off the end of the bat, and it was only a mid-70s breaking ball that he hit.

Somehow, he still generated enough power to clear the fence in center, with a little room to spare, too.

Take a look.

It was Devers’ eighth homer of the season as the middle of the Red Sox order continues to be one of the best in Major League Baseball.