How Do Patriots Stack Up Vs. Rest Of AFC East After 2021 NFL Draft?

The New England Patriots overhauled their roster this offseason. Will it be enough to return them to their traditional seat of divisional dominance?

The Patriots finished an uncharacteristic third in the AFC East at 7-9 in 2020, breaking a streak of 11 consecutive division titles and 19 straight winning seasons for Bill Belichick’s club. On paper, they’re now a significantly more talented team than they were in December.

As for their division rivals? With the 2021 NFL Draft now in the rear-view, here’s a look at what’s changed for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets since the offseason began:

BUFFALO BILLS

2020 record: 13-3, first in AFC East

Key veteran additions

WR Emmanuel Sanders

RB Matt Breida

TE Jacob Hollister

OT Bobby Hart

P Matt Haack

QB Mitchell Trubisky

Key veteran departures

WR John Brown

WR/KR Andre Roberts

CB Josh Norman

DE Trent Murphy

P Corey Bojorquez

Draft picks

DE Gregory Rousseau (first round)

DE Carlos Basham (second round)

OT Spencer Brown (third round)

OT Tommy Doyle (fifth round)

WR Marquez Stevenson (sixth round)

S Damar Hamlin (sixth round)

CB Rachad Wildgoose (sixth round)

OL Jack Anderson (seventh round)