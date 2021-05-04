How Jimmy Garoppolo Feels About Competing Vs. Trey Lance With 49ers

NESN Logo Sign In

Back in 2014, Jimmy Garoppolo joined the New England Patriots as a rookie quarterback looking to challenge an established veteran.

Seven years later, he’s on the other side of that equation — but with nowhere near the job security Tom Brady enjoyed in New England.

Garoppolo will need to fight for his job this summer and beyond after his current team, the San Francisco 49ers, traded up to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft last Thursday.

On Tuesday, Garoppolo discussed his and Lance’s impending training camp competition during an appearance on ESPN Radio’s “Keshawn, JWill & Zubin.”

“It’s kind of coming full circle,” Garoppolo said. “You go through this NFL career and you start as a young guy coming in. Tom kind of showed me the ropes. The competition between us was awesome. It really made me grow as a rookie and as a young player. So that’s kind of what me and Trey, we’ll mold our relationship into that. But it will happen naturally. It’s one of those things you can’t force anything. Just let it come as it may.”

The 29-year-old Garoppolo quarterbacked the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 but otherwise has struggled to stay healthy, missing 13 games in 2018 and 10 last season.

The former Patriots backup was the subject of frequent trade rumors throughout the pre-draft process. But with New England no longer in the QB market after drafting Mac Jones in the first round and the inexperienced Lance potentially needing to sit and learn before he’s ready to start at the NFL level, the odds of Garoppolo remaining in San Francisco this season are high.