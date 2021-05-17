How Kemba Walker Is Feeling Ahead Of Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics implemented a long-term plan in hopes that Kemba Walker would be at his healthiest entering the postseason, and it seems the All-Star point guard is holding up his end.

Walker told reporters Monday, one day before the Celtics host the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In Tournament, that he was fresh and ready to go.

“I’m feeling really good right now and I’m looking forward to tomorrow, just to bring some energy and enjoy playing against a really good team,” Walker said, per the team.

Walker and the seventh-seeded Celtics will host the eighth-seeded Wizards in a one-game, win-and-in scenario at TD Garden.

If Boston wins, they will earn the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. If the C’s lose, they will have their fate decided with one game against the winner of the No. 9 Indiana Pacers and No. 10 Charlotte Hornets. That game will determine if their season ends, or if they make the postseason as the No. 8 seed. (You can read up on the Play-In Tournament here.)

Walker and the Celtics backcourt, specifically, will have a tough test with Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. Walker praised Westbrook on Monday, as well.

“He’s incredible. That dude is incredible. He’s a special player,” Walker said, per Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith.