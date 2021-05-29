How Kyrie Irving Felt About Icy Reception In Return To Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics fans on Friday night finally had the opportunity to let Kyrie Irving know how they feel about him.

Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoffs series between the Celtics and the Nets marked Irving’s first game at TD Garden in front of fans since he spurned Boston in the summer of 2019. Injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic caused the delayed “reunion” between Green Teamers and the star point guard.

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Celtics fans booed Irving early and often in Boston’s 125-119 win over Brooklyn. But Irving, who expressed concern about potential “subtle racism” at TD Garden earlier in the week, had no qualms with the harsh reception.

“It’s basketball,” Irving told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “I’ve been in a few environments in my life. … If it’s nothing extra, I’m cool with it.”

Irving likely wasn’t cool with his latest performance, however. He only scored 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting as the Nets suffered their first loss since May 6.

