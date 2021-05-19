How NBA Analyst Feels About Jayson Tatum’s Future MVP Candidacy

NESN Logo Sign In

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks may have started a Jayson Tatum debate Tuesday night after the Boston Celtics star scored 50 points in a 118-100 play-in victory over Washington.

Brooks expressed his belief how Tatum soon will be a NBA MVP, and that storyline continued Wednesday.

ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams, for one, seems to agree with Brooks’ take. And Williams depicted just that during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday.

“He’s right in between a star and a superstar. He’s a budding superstar,” Williams said. “He will be the MVP of the league one day.

“I think what we’re seeing is Jayson Tatum finally having his team. His team,” Williams continued. “It’s one hell of a year to have his team. He had COVID this year, injuries to Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams, the laundry list goes on. But I think this is his team, and I think it’s a growing opportunity for him, especially going into that first round series against the Nets.”

Stephen A. Smith said much of the same regarding Tatum’s performance Tuesday, sharing how he “put the world on notice.”

Williams, though, explained how he didn’t think Tatum would be able to do enough to make the Celtics’ first-round series interesting as Boston now goes up against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.