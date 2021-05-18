How Patrick Chung’s Guidance Is Helping Patriots’ Next Generation

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Chung’s playing career unofficially ended in January 2020, more than three months before the New England Patriots drafted safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Josh Uche.

Chung opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, then announced his retirement in March 2021. The longtime Patriots standout will never play alongside Dugger and Uche, New England’s second-round picks in the 2020 draft.

But Chung’s words of wisdom continue to guide those rising NFL sophomores.

“I was talking to Patrick Chung the other day, and he said something that stuck with me, which was ‘learn ’til you die,’ ” Uche said Tuesday in a video conference with reporters. “The moment that you think that you know everything is the moment that you’ve lost. So I’m just trying to learn every day and get better every day.”

Dugger has heard similar advice.

“Grab things, take hold of them, trust yourself,” Dugger said Tuesday, relaying Chung’s instructions. “Trust what you’ve learned, what you’ve been taught (your) first year. And really trust yourself to be able to take off and use everything. Be able to play faster and allow yourself to just be in your own rhythm.”

Dugger and Uche both showed significant potential in the second half of last season. Dugger started seven of New England’s final eight games, handling many of Chung’s usual duties as a versatile safety/linebacker hybrid. An injury sidelined Uche early in the year, but he emerged as a potent pass-rush threat down the stretch while also seeing reps as an off-the-ball linebacker.