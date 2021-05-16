How Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Made History During Rehab Assignment

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández only has been with the Red Sox for a few months, but he’s already made history for the organization.

Hernandez currently is in Worcester rehabbing a hamstring injury. The eighth-year pro was in the WooSox’s lineup Sunday, and he was responsible for five of the club’s seven runs in its 7-4 win over the Syracuse Mets. Four of those runs came via a 457-foot grand slam, the first in history for the WooSox, who made the move from Pawtucket, RI this year.

Check it out:

can we keep him plz @redsox pic.twitter.com/xbqaTh8CZn — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) May 16, 2021

Hernandez also launched a solo home run Sunday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as he explained after the deflating loss to the Los Angeles Angels in the series finale, still is unsure when Hernandez will rejoin the big league club.

