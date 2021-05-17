How To Watch Bruins-Capitals Game 2 Full Coverage Monday On NESN

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals resume their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday, and NESN has you covered with all of the Game 2 action.

Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. But before these East Division powerhouses do battle in the nation’s capital, NESN will provide a full hour of pregame coverage with “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round.” NESN will air the game itself, as well as a full hour of postgame coverage after the final horn sounds.

If you aren’t able to watch B’s-Caps Game 2 on television, you also can stream the game at Watch NESN Live.

Here’s a full rundown of NESN’s programming schedule for Monday night’s Bruins-Capitals Game 2. All times are Eastern.

6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round”

7:30 p.m.: First Round Game 2: Bruins at Capitals

10 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime Live: First Round”

10:30 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final: First Round”



For real-time updates on the NESN schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Bourne/NESN