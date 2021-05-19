NESN Logo Sign In

Wednesday is bound to be another memorable night in Boston sports.

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals shift their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series to TD Garden when they face off in Game 3. NESN will air the matchup, with a full hour of pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final horn.

Bruins-Capitals on NESN means the Boston Red Sox versus Toronto Blue Jays game will air live on NESN+. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. First pitch will take place at 7:30 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Once Bruins-Capitals postgame coverage ends at 10 p.m., fans can return to NESN for the Red Sox-Blue Jays in progress, followed by postgame coverage, or continue watching it all on NESN+.

If you aren’t able to watch B’s-Caps Game 3 on television, stream it online at Watch NESN LIVE. If you can’t watch Red Sox versus Blue Jays on television, stream online at Watch NESN+ Live.

Here’s a full rundown of NESN networks’ programming schedule for Wednesday night. All times are Eastern:

NESN

5:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round”

6:30 p.m. — Bruins vs. Capitals Game 3

9 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live: First Round”

10 p.m. — Red Sox at Blue Jays (in progress)

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

11 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”