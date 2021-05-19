How To Watch Bruins-Capitals Game 3, Red Sox-Blue Jays Full Coverage Wednesday On NESN Networks

NESN will meet all your hockey and baseball needs

Wednesday is bound to be another memorable night in Boston sports.

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals shift their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series to TD Garden when they face off in Game 3. NESN will air the matchup, with a full hour of pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final horn.

Bruins-Capitals on NESN means the Boston Red Sox versus Toronto Blue Jays game will air live on NESN+. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. First pitch will take place at 7:30 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Once Bruins-Capitals postgame coverage ends at 10 p.m., fans can return to NESN for the Red Sox-Blue Jays in progress, followed by postgame coverage, or continue watching it all on NESN+.

If you aren’t able to watch B’s-Caps Game 3 on television, stream it online at Watch NESN LIVE. If you can’t watch Red Sox versus Blue Jays on television, stream online at Watch NESN+ Live.

NESN How to Watch Crossover

Here’s a full rundown of NESN networks’ programming schedule for Wednesday night. All times are Eastern:

NESN
5:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round”
6:30 p.m. — Bruins vs. Capitals Game 3
9 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live: First Round”
10 p.m. — Red Sox at Blue Jays (in progress)
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”
11 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

NESN+
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”
7 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday”
7:30 p.m. — Red Sox at Blue Jays
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”
11 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

For real-time updates on the NESN schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Bourne/NESN

