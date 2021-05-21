How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

The Bruins and Red Sox are ready to take you into the weekend, and NESN has you covered with all the action.

There’s wall-to-wall coverage on the NESN networks Friday night with the Bruins continuing their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series on NESN, and the Red Sox opening a three-game interleague set with the Phillies on NESN+.

The Bruins will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden, and NESN’s coverage of that one begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with “Bruins Face-Off Live.” That leads right into a 6:30 p.m. puck drop from the Garden.

Meanwhile, over on NESN+, Red Sox coverage begins at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” Then, at 7 p.m., the Sox look to build off Thursday night’s dramatic win when they do battle with the Phillies.

Don’t forget about a full hour of postgame coverage for both games, too.

Fans can also stream both games on Watch NESN Live.

Here’s a full rundown of Friday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming schedule on NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN
5:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round”
6:30 p.m. — Bruins vs. Capitals, Game 4
9 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live: First Round”
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final: First Round”
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final

NESN+
6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”
7 p.m. — Red Sox at Phillies
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

