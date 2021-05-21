How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins and Red Sox are ready to take you into the weekend, and NESN has you covered with all the action.

There’s wall-to-wall coverage on the NESN networks Friday night with the Bruins continuing their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series on NESN, and the Red Sox opening a three-game interleague set with the Phillies on NESN+.

The Bruins will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden, and NESN’s coverage of that one begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with “Bruins Face-Off Live.” That leads right into a 6:30 p.m. puck drop from the Garden.

Meanwhile, over on NESN+, Red Sox coverage begins at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” Then, at 7 p.m., the Sox look to build off Thursday night’s dramatic win when they do battle with the Phillies.

Don’t forget about a full hour of postgame coverage for both games, too.

Fans can also stream both games on Watch NESN Live.

