NESN is the place Boston sports fans need to be Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox will be in action, and NESN will air both games back-to-back.

The Bruins host the New York Rangers at TD Garden in the teams’ final meeting of the season. Pregame coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the game immediately.

The Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play the second of their four-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on NESN. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage will start immediately after the game.

Fans also can stream the Bruins-Rangers and Red Sox-Orioles games games online on Watch NESN Live.

Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s Bruins and Red Sox programming scheduleson NESN. All times are Eastern.

BRUINS, RED SOX on NESN

2:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

3 p.m. — Bruins vs. Rangers

5:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

6 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

7 p.m. — Red Sox at Orioles

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”