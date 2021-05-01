NESN Logo Sign In

Boston sports will be an day-night affair Saturday on NESN.

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres will face off at TD Garden in an East Division matinee. NESN will broadcast Bruins-Sabres in full: Pregame coverage starts at noon ET; Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m., and postgame coverage will begin after the final whistle.

The Boston Red Sox will be in action, too, as they take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the second meeting of their four-game series. Pregame coverage will start at 6 p.m. on NESN. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the game.

Fans also can stream the Red Sox-Rangers and Bruins-Sabres games online on Watch NESN Live.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Saturday (all times ET).

NESN

Noon — “Bruins Breakaway LIVE”

12:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

1 p.m. — Bruins vs. Sabres

3:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

4 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

7 p.m. — Red Sox at Rangers

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”