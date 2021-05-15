How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Saturday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston sports action will reach a boiling point Saturday, and NESN networks will bring you as close to the action as possible.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels will play the second contest of their three-game series at Fenway Park. NESN will air Red Sox-Angels in full, starting at 3 p.m. ET with pregame coverage. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out immediately.

The afternoon tilt on the diamond is a prelude to a big evening, during which the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals will begin their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series at Capital One Arena. A full hour of pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. on NESN+. NBC will air Game 1, with puck drop scheduled for 7:15 p.m., but fans should head to NESN after the final horn, around 9:30 p.m., for an hour of postgame coverage.

NESN also will air Major League Rugby on Saturday night, with the New England Free Jacks taking on the Rugby ATL at 8 p.m.

Fans can stream Sox-Angels, Bruins pregame and postgame coverage and Free Jacks rugby online at Watch NESN Live.

Here’s a full rundown of Saturday’s Red Sox, Bruins and Free Jacks programming on the NESN networks. All times are Eastern.

NESN

3 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

3:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

4 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Angels

6 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round” (on NESN+)

7 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

7:30 — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

8 p.m. — Major League Rugby: New England Free Jacks at Rugby ATL

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live: First Round

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final: First Round”

10:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Weekend”