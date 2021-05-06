How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday will be jam-packed with Boston sports action, and NESN will provide you with all of the Red Sox and Bruins coverage.

The Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their three-game set with a matinee matchup at Fenway Park., and NESN will have complete coverage of the series finale. Pregame action begins at noon ET, followed by first pitch at 1:10. There will be a full hour of postgame coverage after the final out is made.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will play the first contest of their two-game series against the New York Rangers. This contest also can be seen on NESN, beginning with pregame coverage at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m., followed by a complete hour of postgame coverage after the final horn sounds.

Fans also can stream the Tigers-Red Sox and Rangers-Bruins games online on Watch NESN Live.

Here’s a rundown of Red Sox and Bruins programming schedules Thursday on NESN. All times are Eastern.

Red Sox

Noon: “Red Sox First Pitch”

12:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday”

1 p.m.: Tigers at Red Sox

4 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings”

4:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final”

Bruins

6 p.m.: “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout”

6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off”

7 p.m: Rangers at Bruins

9:30 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime”

10 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final”