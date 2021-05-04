NESN Logo Sign In

Spring continues to motor on, and so too do days of jam-packed schedules on the NESN Networks.

The Boston Bruins and Red Sox are in action on the same night once again, and NESN has you covered pregame, in-game and postgame.

On NESN, the Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers from Fenway Park. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Once the final out is recorded, postgame coverage will immediately begin on NESN.

Over on NESN+, the Bruins, who clinched a playoff berth Monday, will play the second leg of their back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils. Pregame begins with the “Ultimate Bruins Show” at 6 p.m., and puck drop from Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. Postgame coverage also will be on NESN+.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Tuesday (all times ET).

RED SOX on NESN

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

7 p.m. — Tigers vs. Red Sox

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

BRUINS on NESN+ (unless otherwise noted)

6 p.m. — “Ultimate Bruins Show” (NESN)

6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”

7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Devils

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”