How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

The Sox take on the Tigers while the B's face the Devils

Spring continues to motor on, and so too do days of jam-packed schedules on the NESN Networks.

The Boston Bruins and Red Sox are in action on the same night once again, and NESN has you covered pregame, in-game and postgame.

On NESN, the Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers from Fenway Park. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Once the final out is recorded, postgame coverage will immediately begin on NESN.

Over on NESN+, the Bruins, who clinched a playoff berth Monday, will play the second leg of their back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils. Pregame begins with the “Ultimate Bruins Show” at 6 p.m., and puck drop from Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. Postgame coverage also will be on NESN+.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Tuesday (all times ET).

RED SOX on NESN
6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”
7 p.m. — Tigers vs. Red Sox
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

BRUINS on NESN+ (unless otherwise noted)
6 p.m. — “Ultimate Bruins Show” (NESN)
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”
7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Devils
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”
10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

