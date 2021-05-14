NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe has never hit a home run that did not sound absolutely beautiful off the bat.

Don’t look it up. It’s true.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder, who has been red-hot in the field lately while also finding his groove offensively, continued to impact the game for his team Friday night. With one on and two out in the bottom of the second inning, Renfroe blasted a 3-1 fastball from Los Angeles Angels starter Griffin Canning into dead center, clearing the wall with ease.

Check it out here.

It was Renfroe’s fifth homer of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images