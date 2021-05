NESN Logo Sign In

Holy moly.

Hunter Renfroe gave the Boston Red Sox an early lead over the Texas Rangers with his second home run of the season. The right fielder cleaned out a Jordan Lyles slider and launched one into the second row of seats at Globe Life Field in the second inning of Saturday night’s game.

Check it out:

Hunter Renfroe to the moon 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aCyotIiJPJ — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2021

Wowsa.

We’ll take more of that, please.

Thumbnail photo via Raymond Carlin III/USA TODAY Sports Images