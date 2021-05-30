2021 Indy 500 Live Stream: Watch ‘Greatest Spectacle In Racing’ Online

If you can’t be in front of a TV for Sunday’s Indy 500, then you need to know how to live stream it.

Drivers have assembled at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and are set to compete in the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, otherwise known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Roughly 135,000 fans are expected to attend the race, making it the largest United States sporting event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Dixon will lead the 33-driver field to green. NBC’s coverage of the Indianapolis 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET with the green flag expected to wave around 12:45 p.m.

Who will claim the checkered flag and drink the milk? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream the 2021 Indy 500:

When: Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

